Ransom demand for kidnapped Alize van der Merwe

Private investigator Mike Bolhuis has confirmed that the search for kidnapped Alize van der Merwe was on-going and a ransom demand had been made. The 39-year-old was kidnapped in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday.

Van der Merwe was travelling alone in a rented a white Toyota Fortuner on September 20. According to Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services, a private investigations company based in Gauteng, the victim left East London and had been travelling alone on the N2 towards Umngazi Resort in Port St Johns. “Her last communication with her family was around 11.30am when she mentioned she was planning to stop, likely at the Shell Ultra City in Mthatha (N2).

“At approximately 3.13pm, the family received a call informing them that Alize had been kidnapped. No further details were provided.” Bolhuis said tracking data indicates that the vehicle was abandoned between Dumasi and Umngazi Resort. Speaking to IOL on Thursday, Bolhuis said that a ransom had been demanded and no other information would be made available as the investigation was at a sensitive stage.

He said they were working closely with authorities, including the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks). Bolhuis thanked the public for their assistance so far. He urged people not to travel alone, especially women.

“We are once making the public aware not to drive alone, take extreme precaution and be positively paranoid and aware of your surroundings.” Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana confirmed that Van der Merwe was still missing and the search was ongoing. He said a ransom was demanded and could not divulge the amount.