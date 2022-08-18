Ransom demand made for kidnapped Cape Town boy

Cape Town – While the search continues for 6-year-old Shahnawaz Asghar, a ransom demand for the boy’s return has been made. Shahnawaz was snatched in front of his 9th Street home in Kensington, Cape Town, before 8am on Wednesday.

Speaking to IOL at the time, the family spokesperson, who identified herself as Ms Joubert, said the boy’s mother was traumatised. “He was grabbed right outside the house as his mother was leaving to take the three children (daughter, aged 11 and the two boys, aged 9 and 6) to school just around the corner from them,” Joubert said. The boy is in Grade R at the Hidayatul Islam Primary School.

A search by police, residents and community organisations is under way. Shahnawaz is Pakistani, with black hair and brown eyes. He approximately 1 metre tall and weigh about 40kg. He was last seen wearing his blue school tracksuit with a grey-and-white camouflage puffer jacket and black school shoes.

He is believed to have been taken away in a vehicle with cloned licence plates. Police confirmed they were searching for six suspects who were seen fleeing with the child but remained tight-lipped on the incident. However, a source has disclosed to IOL that a ransom demand was made.

“They called the family and set a ransom demand,” the source said. However, Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) chairman, Cheslyn Steenberg has rubbished claims of a ransom demand. “I see posts about a ransom being asked for - that type of reporting is irresponsible as it places the life of Shanawaaz at risk. Let us remain prayerful for his safe return,” he said.

Steenberg confirmed progress has been made in this investigation. “The Kensington CPF herewith informs the community that progress has been made in this matter, and some noteworthy developments have been made. “I would like to urge the public to only share verified information - misinformation can lead to secondary trauma to the family of Shanawaaz,” Steenberg added.

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said the number of kidnapping incidents in the province was alarming. He said crime statistics for the fourth quarter of the 2021/22 financial year showed kidnappings had increased by 8.3%, or 16 cases, compared to the previous year. Allen said Mitchells Plain and Gugulethu had an increase in kidnappings of 122% and 100% respectively.