Ransom demand made for kidnapped Gqeberha businessman Calvin Naidoo

The search for prominent kidnapped businessman Calvin Naidoo has entered day six, with a ransom being demanded. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) in the Eastern Cape, confirmed to IOL that a ransom had been requested following Naidoo’s kidnapping on July 19, outside his workplace.

Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said there was “proof of life” and would not divulge the amount that was demanded. Naidoo, 51, was kidnapped by five balaclava-clad criminals who forced him off the road at around 6am. At the time of the kidnapping, Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra van Rensburg said Naidoo was travelling on Lindsey Road in Korsten, when a Nissan NP200 bumped into his vehicle, forcing him to stop.

“Another bakkie stopped behind him, and five suspects wearing balaclavas got out of the vehicle,” Van Rensburg said. “They took him out of his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz, and forced him into the bakkie and drove off.” Police said the suspects left the Nissan NP200 and the white Mercedes-Benz at the scene.

“Upon further investigation, it was confirmed that the Nissan NP200 was reported hijacked in Motherwell during June 2024.” In another incident, an assistant nurse was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and appeared in court. Ntsika Tyali, 38, appeared in the Engcobo Magistrate’s Court recently and has been remanded in police custody.