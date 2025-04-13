Ransom demand made for US pastor kidnapped in Gqeberha

A ransom demand has been made for US missionary pastor Josh Sullivan, who was kidnapped at gunpoint during a church service in Gqeberha on Thursday night. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said the victim was taken at gunpoint on April 10 at around 7pm.

Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakhuvana said the victim believed to be the pastor of a local church in the Motherwell area in Gqeberha was allegedly confronted by four unknown armed suspects during a church service. "According to the reports, the suspects allegedly forced the victim into his own vehicle and fled the scene with him to unknown place." The police confirmed that the victim was taken in his Toyota Fortuner, which was later recovered in Motherwell.

Two cellphones were also taken during the kidnapping. "In response to the incident, a multidisciplinary task team consist of various police specialised units was activated. The joint team is currently following all possible leads to locate the victim and apprehend the perpetrators. A ransom was demanded by the suspects." The Hawks urged anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward. "All information will be treated with the strictest confidentiality."