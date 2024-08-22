Rape survivor stabs attacker in the genitals and he is later jailed for 18 years

Gert Kock (30) was sentenced to 18 years in prison for rape in the Galeshewe Sexual Offences Court in Kimberley, Northern Cape. South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said that on March 15, 2021 at around 9am the female victim was on her way to work when she took a shortcut at the back of the Provincial Legislature Building in Galeshewe.

“The victim was accosted by the accused who grabbed her, threatened her at knife point and forcefully dragged her into the veld. Police said Kock raped the victim several times. However the woman, during the course of the attack managed to stab Kock with a broken bottleneck on his genitals.

She was then able to escape and reported the incident to the police. Following a lengthy investigation, the accused was apprehended in the Kimberley Central Business District on December 7, 2021. Major General Luntu Ngubelanga, the Acting Provincial Commissioner in the Northern Cape, praised Detective Warrant Officer Daniel Satisfied of the Galeshewe Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences unit for his thorough investigation.

Ngubelanga also commended the National Prosecuting Authority for their collaboration in ultimately securing the GBVF sentence, as the country observes Women’s Month. In a similar case, Thapelo Malatji dubbed the Dobsonville serial rapist was finally brought to justice when he was giving a double life sentence for his terrible crimes. According to Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the rapist’s method entailed robbing victims at gunpoint before taking them to an isolated spot and repeatedly raping them.