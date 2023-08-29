Rape victim was afraid to open case against cop because she thought he would be protected, says Ipid

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested a 35-year-old Gauteng cop on allegations of rape. Ipid spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said the SA Police Service (SAPS) constable that is attached to the Heidelberg police station’s Visible Policing department was arrested this week.

The cop, who cannot be named until he pleads, is accused of raping a 31-year-old on August 12. Raburabu said the rape is alleged to have taken place at the victim’s home in Ratanda Ext 23 in Heidelberg. “The suspect is alleged to have gone to the victim’s place where he started drinking.

"They both drank, then later, the suspect forced himself on the victim and raped her. They then both fell asleep, and the suspect slept over at her place. He raped her again when he woke up the following morning," he said. Raburabu said the victim only opened a rape case six days after the incident. "As she was not sure that her case would receive any attention, given the fact that he was a police official himself, therefore, she was of the view that he would be protected by fellow police officers," he said.