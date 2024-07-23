Rapist, 21, sentenced for rape of two teen boys in the Northern Cape

A Northern Cape rapist has been sentenced in the Groblershoop Regional Court for raping two teen boys. Gerrit De Wee, 21, was convicted on two charges of rape.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the first incident took place on April 3, 2022. “On the day of the first incident, the 18-year-old male victim was on his way home at about midnight, from a local tavern in Groblershoop,” Kock said. “He was accosted by the accused who forcefully dragged him into nearby bushes in Theresa Valley and raped him. De Wee was arrested the next day but was later released on R500 bail.”

While out on bail, De Wee had no regard for the law and perpetrated his second rape on February 1, 2023. “At approximately midday, the 15-year-old boy was out herding cattle near the Orange River when the accused accosted and threatened him with a knife and raped him. De Wee was arrested the following day and remained in custody until his sentencing in the Groblershoop Regional Court,” Kock said. The cases were joined as one.