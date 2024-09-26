Rapist grandson who brutalised his 70-year-old grandmother handed life in prison

A 28-year-old man was found guilty of raping his grandmother and was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Madadeni Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday. South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said that on August 9, 2023 a 70-year-old woman was at her home in Blaaubosch, Osizweni, when her grandson requested that she open the gate for him.

“The unsuspecting victim opened the gate unaware that she was about to be raped by her grandchild. The elderly woman went to her bedroom to sleep, only for the grandson to follow her and rape her.” Ngcobo said. Ngcobo went on to say that detectives from the KwaZulu-Natal Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit worked diligently to apprehend the 28-year-old rapist. He had multiple court appearances at Madadeni Regional Court before being convicted and sentenced to life in prison for rape.

In a similar case, a 65-year-old woman in Bergman Square, Free State was brutally raped by three men who were wielding firearms. The elderly woman and her family returned home at 3am after spending the night preparing for a funeral. The three attackers broke into the woman's home while she and her family were sleeping. The suspects had blades and proceeded straight to the elderly woman's chamber, demanding money.