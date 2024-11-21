Rapist Jailed: Limpopo girl spills the beans on family friend who raped her and paid her R20 to buy her silence

The Dzanani Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced rapist Lucky Chauke to life imprisonment after he was convicted of molesting a minor. The 48-year-old man raped the child at Ha Matsa village, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Trouble started for Chauke when the mother of the child saw him giving the little girl money. The curious mother enquired what the R20 was for, and the girl spilled the beans. “The court heard that on December 7, 2021, the victim's mother witnessed the accused, who was a family friend, giving her child money, R20, and then she asked the victim what was the money for,” said Ledwaba. “The victim informed the mother that the money provided was for silencing her, not to tell anyone that the accused raped her on December 5, 2021 at Matsa village.”

After receiving the news, the mother wasted no time and reported the incident to police that same day. The police opened a case of rape, and the docket was transferred to Makhado family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, and Warrant Officer Samuel Thovhakale was tasked with the investigation. Ledwaba added that hospital experts confirmed that the little girl had been sexually assaulted.

Chauke was traced by police and arrested on December 16, 2021. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence imposed on Chauke. She saluted the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Thovhakale, for ensuring that Chauke got the life sentence for the “horrendous” crime.

“This sentence serves to send a stern message that our courts will not spare those who commit acts of brutality against children,” said Hadebe. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. File Picture Last week, IOL reported that the Phalaborwa Regional Court in Limpopo has sentenced a 38-year-old Bangladeshi rapist to life imprisonment for molesting a minor victim. The rape incident occurred under the Namakgale policing area on May 8, 2022.