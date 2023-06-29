Rapist linked via DNA sentenced to life in prison

A 42-year-old rapist was sentenced to life imprisonment when he appeared in the Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo, for raping a minor. Percy Ngalezane Muavela from Zebediela was convicted for raping a 12-year-old girl.

The provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said Muavela pleaded not guilty to the charge brought against him. On October 26, 2013, in Zebediela, the court heard the victim went home to close the windows as it was raining at the time and her mother had gone to church. Muavela attacked the girl upon arrival at her home and raped her.

After the ordeal, the girl immediately notified neighbours of the incident who in turn alerted police. Muavela, whose identity was unknown at the time, was later linked through his DNA while serving a sentence on a separate matter. During aggravation of sentencing, State Prosecutor Christina Rakoma submitted to the court that the victim was attacked in her comfortable and secure space.

She said the victim was still unable to maintain a romantic relationship due to what happened to her. Rakoma submitted to the court that Muavela showed no remorse, despite him being positively linked by DNA. She argued there were no substantial or compelling circumstances for the court to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence.