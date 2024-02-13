Rapist, serving life sentence, disarms guard and escaped from Mamelodi hospital while consulting dietician

An extensive manhunt has been launched for an inmate named Clatta Gumbo who escaped on Monday from the Mamelodi Regional Hospital in Pretoria. Spokesperson for the national Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo said Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault.

“The Department of Correctional Services, working with other law enforcement agencies, is conducting a widespread search operation to locate and apprehend offender Clatta Gumbo who escaped on Monday, February 12, from the grounds of Mamelodi Regional Hospital,” Nxumalo said. “Admitted as an offender on August 28, 2018, Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane.” The only picture of Clatta Gumbo shared by authorities after the sentenced rapist, serving a life sentence escaped in Mamelodi after he had been escorted to hospital to consult a dietician. Picture: Department of Correctional Services Gumbo escaped after he was escorted to the hospital in Mamelodi for a consultation with a dietician.