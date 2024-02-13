Rapist, serving life sentence, disarms guard and escaped from Mamelodi hospital while consulting dietician

An extensive manhunt has been launched for an inmate named Clatta Gumbo who escaped on Monday from the Mamelodi Regional Hospital in Pretoria.
Spokesperson for the national Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo said Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault.
“The Department of Correctional Services, working with other law enforcement agencies, is conducting a widespread search operation to locate and apprehend offender Clatta Gumbo who escaped on Monday, February 12, from the grounds of Mamelodi Regional Hospital,” Nxumalo said.
“Admitted as an offender on August 28, 2018, Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane.”
Gumbo escaped after he was escorted to the hospital in Mamelodi for a consultation with a dietician.
“He attacked the guarding official, disarmed him and escaped from the hospital premises. An immediate action has been taken to initiate a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape,” said Nxumalo.
“Correctional Services is appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact a nearest correctional facility or a police station. Crucially, we encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities. Public safety is our utmost priority and every effort is being made to effect a rearrest of Gumbo.”
IOL