Rapist who claimed to be ‘Boko Haram’ gang member, jailed for life

The court heard that on Sunday, June 9, 2019, Marakala from Moshate, Maroteng village met the victim, a 19-year-old woman from Ga-Madiba who was on her way home from a tavern just before midnight.

“He grabbed the victim from the back and took her to his house and raped the victim over the night. The accused (Marakala) covered his face with a balaclava. He strangled the victim and he voluntarily let the victim to go in the following morning,” Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The accused took off the balaclava and introduced himself to the victim as a member of a dangerous gang called "Boko Haram", and threatened her not to report him. Ultimately the victim went to the police station to report the incident,” he said.

Marakala was arrested “within a short space of time” on June 12, 2019 by the police’s Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.