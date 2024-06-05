Rapist who lured teen to his home and raped her, sentenced

A Northern Cape rapist has been sentenced in the Williston Regional Court for raping a teenager. Arrie van Wyk, 52, was convicted for the rape of a 17-year-old girl on June 27, 2023.

The provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Timothy Sam said the matter was investigated by the Calvinia Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. The court heard the girl had been walking home from a friend’s house when Van Wyk, who is known to her, invited her into his house. Once inside the house, he raped the girl and threatened her with a knife. As the trial progressed, the court ultimately found him guilty of rape.

Van Wyk was sentenced to 28 years imprisonment of which six years was suspended for a period of five years. The court instructed Van Wyk’s name to be recorded in the National Register for Sex Offenders and further declared him unfit to possess a firearm. Police management lauded the investigating officer for a sterling job in ensuring justice.

“Investigating officer Detective Constable Anthony Willemse from the Calvinia FCS Unit conducted the investigative work, ensuring that justice is served for child victims during and after Child Protection Month,” Sam said. In a separate incident, a 24-year-old man was sentenced in the Carnavon Regional Court on charges of housebreaking and attempted rape. Kerneels Maerman kicked open the door to the home of the 47-year-old woman who he repeatedly assaulted and tried raping at a farm in Loxton on Sunday, July 16, 2023.