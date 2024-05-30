Rapists who kidnapped and raped 11-year-old girl sentenced

Three rapists from the Northern Cape were sentenced in the Kathu Regional Court on charges of rape and kidnapping. Emmanuel Modise, 25, Ditebogo Tshegodikae, 31, and Patrick Gaebetse, 31, were found guilty of the charges brought against them.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said the incident took place on June 2, 2013. “At about 1pm on the day of the incident, the victim was at a tuckshop in Kuruman when she was accosted by the three men who raped her multiple times behind the premises and again at a nearby stadium. “The suspects fled and were arrested between June 2020 and October 2021 after a lengthy investigation,” Kock said.

The court sentenced Modise to 22 years imprisonment for rape and seven years imprisonment for kidnapping. Tshegodikae was sentenced to 22 22 years imprisonment for rape and seven years imprisonment for kidnapping. Gaebetse was sentenced to 20 years for rape and kidnapping.

“Sterling investigation by the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Gwyneth Paulsen of the Provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations Unit secured the harsh sentencing for the perpetrators of this heinous crime committed against the young girl,” Kock said. In a separate incident, another rapist from the Northern Cape was also sentenced. The 26-year-old man was sentenced in the Kimberley Regional Court.