RCS employee sentenced for defrauding company of over R200,000

A Cape Town woman has been sentenced in the Goodwood Magistrate’s Court on charges of corruption. Nolubabalo Mlawu, 49, was convicted for her crimes on September 11.

The Western Cape spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Zinzi Hani said at the time of the crimes, Mlawu was an employee of the RCS Group working within the insurance division. Mlawu unlawfully and without any authority removed blocked customers’ accounts. But, she committed all these illegal activities using her user name.

She also made unlawful purchases on various accounts resulting in RCS losing a total of R230,687.45. “The matter was brought under the attention of the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bellville for investigation. “The accused pleaded guilty to defrauding 36 removals,” Hani said.

Mlawu was subsequently sentenced to 12 months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for five years, she was also sentenced to an additional 24 months of correctional supervision. The court further declared her unfit to possess a firearm. In the Eastern Cape, a former branch manager of the Post Office was convicted and sentenced on charges of theft from her employer in the Mthatha Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Nonthuthuko Mfengwana was a branch manager of the Post Officer in Mqanduli and pocketed nearly R600,000 in 2011. The court sentenced Mfengwana to 10 years imprisonment wholly suspended for five years on condition she does not commit theft during the period of suspension. [email protected]