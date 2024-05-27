Recent RAF recipient kidnapped, four men arrested

A recent recipient of a Road Accident Fund was kidnapped while walking with his girlfriend in Ginsberg, Eastern Cape, on Thursday night. The Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) said four people have been subsequently arrested and are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Speaking about the incident Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said it is alleged the victim was accompanying his girlfriend from his homestead to her residence in Ginsberg when they were accosted by suspects in a White VW Polo. “The suspects allegedly grabbed the couple and shoved them into the vehicle. The suspects reportedly fled the scene with them after firing two shots in the air,” Mgolodela said. “The car allegedly took off in the direction of the graveyard.”

Mgolodela said after some time, the victim who happens to be the recent beneficiary of Road Accident Fund (RAF), reportedly called his brother to bring his bank card next to Man’s Tavern in King William’s Town. “The brother notified the authorities and a team was immediately activated after receiving the complaint,” Mgolodela said. “The suspects could not handle the pressure by the team which made them panic thus leading to the escape by the victims. No money was withdrawn from the victim’s account.”