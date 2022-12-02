'Reckless' driver who steered his Range Rover with his feet on busy Moloto Road due in court

Durban - A driver who caused a stir on social media after he was caught driving his Range Rover with his feet, is due to appear in court on Friday. Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson, Simon Zwane, confirmed to IOL that the man was due to appear in the Cullinan Magistrate's Court on a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

Almost a year ago, the man was caught on camera hanging out of his red Range Rover while travelling along Moloto Road in Pretoria. The Mercury reported how the driver climbed out of the car and steered the car with his feet.

The vehicle is seen meandering from the shoulder of the road to the other end of the lane while the man sits on the door of the car and waves his arms above the roof. Seconds later, another vehicle approaches and that driver moves further away from the Range Rover.

The man then continues to drive recklessly and a short while later, he gets back into the vehicle to drive when a truck approaches. Man driving a red SUV with Gauteng licence plates jumps onto the roof of his vehicle and steers the moving car with his arms and feet. Picture: Screen grab from video.

The alleged reckless driver was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, an investigation arm of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC). Moloto Road which connects Mpumalanga, Gauteng and Limpopo, is a notoriously dangerous road, fraught with regular and often fatal accidents. IOL