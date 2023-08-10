Recovered: Stolen Suzuki Celerio abandoned in Boksburg as criminals flee

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has recovered a stolen Suzuki Celerio hatchback after it was abandoned on the side of the road in Boksburg. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa, said no arrests were made at the scene, but further investigations are under way “and the perpetrators will be captured soon”.

“On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at around 12 (midday), the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police’s special ops unit recovered a reported stolen motor vehicle on Jones Road around Jet Park, in the Boksburg area,” Thepa narrated. “EMPD officers received information regarding a reported stolen vehicle, identified as being in motion in the Boksburg area. Following up on the information, the officers were led to Jones Road in Jet Park, where they found a silver Suzuki hatchback abandoned on the side of the roadway. Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a stolen Suzuki Celerio after it was abandoned in Boksburg as police officers closed in. Picture: EMPD “All necessary role players were summoned to the scene, and the vehicle was taken to the Aeroton police yard in Johannesburg for safekeeping,” said Thepa.

Last week, police in Ekurhuleni recovered a white Toyota Hilux double cab vehicle that was hijacked from its owner before the owner was kidnapped and later dumped along the N3 highway. Police in Ekurhuleni last week recovered a double cab Toyota Hilux bakkie which was hijacked from its owner, before he was robbed and kidnapped. Picture: EMPD A tracking device on the Toyota Hilux led police to a house owned by a 60-year-old woman, who resides at the house, but she was not sure how the stolen vehicle ended up in her yard. Thepa said the vehicle was recovered on Wednesday morning in the Kwa-Thema area.

“While performing their normal duties, officers received a tip-off from a vehicle tracking company regarding the location of a reported hijacked vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux bakkie,” she said. The information was followed up, and the officers were led to a yard in the Kwa-Thema area, where a vehicle matching the description of the hijacked vehicle, was found. “The owner of the house, an elderly female aged 60-years-old, alleged that she assumed the vehicle might have been dropped by one of the grandchildren. The grandchildren were nowhere to be found,” Thepa said.