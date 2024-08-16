Reign of terror comes to an end as Dobsonville serial rapist receives double life sentence

A 45-year-old serial rapist, who terrorised the Dobsonville community since 2011 has been handed a double life sentence for his crimes. Thapelo Malatji was convicted in the Protea Regional Court on Friday.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Gauteng said Malatji began his criminality in 2011. Gauteng NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the rapist’s modus operandi involved robbing victims at gunpoint, then taking them to a secluded area where he repeatedly raped them. “One victim was robbed of a laptop, R6,000 in cash, a cellphone, a handbag, bank cards and shoes, in addition to being assaulted.”

She said that he was nabbed in the North West province for theft, and police investigation revealed a connection to a string of cases in Soweto. The NPA said Malatji was taken into custody in July 2020. “He faced a multitude of charges.”

Explaining the sentences, Mjonondwane said Malatji received a 30 year prison sentence for two counts of aggravated robbery. “Additionally, he was given a double life sentence for two counts of rape and sentenced to an additional 30 years imprisonment for two counts of kidnapping.” The NPA said in court, State prosecutor, Thapelo Mohapi presented arguments highlighting the disturbing prevalence of sexual assaults and aggravated offences involving firearms in the country.

“Mohapi told the court that the accused's method of committing these crimes demonstrates a blatant disregard for human life and safety, posing a significant threat to society.” The NPA said the State further argued that incarcerating the accused was the only way to safeguard communities from further harm. In welcoming the sentence, the NPA said the sentence demonstrates its dedication to holding perpetrators accountable for gender-based violence (GBV) and to delivering justice to victims and their families.