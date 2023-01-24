Reign of Terror: Gauteng man in court, charged with 35 cases including kidnapping and rape

Pretoria - A 38-year-old man was due to appear in the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court today after he was arrested by police in Gauteng, in connection with at least 35 cases, among them rape and kidnapping. The suspected serial rapist was arrested in Mayfield, Putfontein on Sunday.

“The suspect is linked to 35 cases involving multiple charges that include rape and kidnapping of which the youngest victim is 14 years old,” the SAPS said. Police in Gauteng activated a task team following a spate of rapes reported within the Tembisa and Benoni area. All of them had a similar modus operandi. Of the 35 cases, the oldest dates from September 2018.

A task team, including officers from various specialised units of the police, was established to track and arrest the serial rapist. According to a preliminary police report, on Sunday, a member of the task team noticed a vehicle matching the description of the car used by the suspect. Police said the vehicle was making its way towards the area where the serial rapist targeted his numerous victims.

The law enforcement team “without hesitation” proceeded in the same direction and intercepted the vehicle. The suspect was arrested. The provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, has saluted members of the task team for their “relentless efforts and vigilance”. “This team’s unwavering commitment to apprehend the alleged serial rapist is commendable; they left no stone unturned. The message is clear: there is no room for criminals in the province,” said Mawela.

