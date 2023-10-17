Relative finds couple dead in their bedroom after they failed to wake up

An elderly woman made a gruesome discovery when she opened the bedroom door in the home of her relatives and found the couple dead, one of them being her grandchild. According to police the incident took place in Sydenham in Gqeberha on Monday afternoon.

Provincial police Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said it is alleged that at approximately 2.30pm the residents in the house became suspicious after the couple failed to wake up all day. “The grandmother of one the deceased opened the door with a duplicate key and found the bodies of the couple with gunshot wounds.” The victims have been identified as Nolitha Dyosi, 49, and Thansanqa Dyosi, 51.

“Nolitha had two gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach and Thansanqa had a gunshot wound to the face. The firearm, a 9mm Norinco belonging Thansanqa, was found in the room.” Van Rensburg said a case of murder and an inquest is under investigation. In a similar unrelated incident, a 20-year-old man found his parents dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday morning in the Limpopo province.

It is believed the couple had been arguing on Friday night. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were notified and responded. “Upon arrival they discovered two lifeless bodies of a married couple in a pool of blood in their bedroom and the firearm next to the deceased man.