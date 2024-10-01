Relative, five others who kidnapped businessman and went on a R300,000 retail spree, denied bail

Six people who allegedly kidnapped an Eastern Cape businessman in November 2023 have successfully been denied bail. The men, one of whom is related to the victim, appeared in the East London Magistrate’s Court.

Mlandeli Gwadiso, 43; security guard, Bonginkosi Gwadiso, 25; Asemahle Mahashe, 32; Mfundo Milakhe, 31; Odwa Noqoko, 27; and Mxolisi Mapoyi, 38, were arrested in November 2023 by the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigations (known as the Hawks). Two other accused Sandisile Sithonga, 32, and Dumisani Bontsi, 47, reportedly abandoned their bail application as they were out on parole. Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said their bail denial emanated from an incident where a foreign national was allegedly kidnapped on November 17, 2023 by unidentified armed suspects.

The businessman was his vehicle, outside his business warehouse when he was approached by an unknown number of suspects. “They reportedly pointed a firearm at him and forced him to drive his vehicle which was later found abandoned.” The suspects allegedly demanded the victim’s bank card and bank pin number.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s employee, his relative and other six suspects were involved in the planning to kidnap the victim,” Mhlakuvana said. “Further allegations revealed that the victim was later released by his kidnappers due to the pressure exerted upon by police.” A day after the kidnapping the suspects allegedly started to purchasing expensive items in different retail shops using the victim’s bank card and cash withdrawals where the spending accumulated to a total amount of R300,000.