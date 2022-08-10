Relatives sought after KZN woman is necklaced

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police have appealed to the public to assist them find the relatives of a woman found dead in Mid Illovo. According to police the woman’s body was discovered by farm workers on Monday at around noon.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said farmworkers made the gruesome discovery after going to investigate a fire in the sugar cane fields. “The burnt body of a female in her twenties was recovered. “The deceased was burnt beyond recognition and she had the wires suspected to be of a tyre around her neck.”

Constable Ngcobo said the only part of the deceased clothing that was slightly visible was her black takkies and navy blue socks. Police have appealed to anyone with information about the deceased’s family to contact Warrant Officer Sithole on 076 946 2801 / 031 781 1710 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. IOL