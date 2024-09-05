‘Relieved’ King Dalindyebo says slain extortion ‘chief’ Mareke was no traditional leader

King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo’s House of Abathembu has branded the murdered Mthatha traditional leader Sakhi ‘Mareke’ Tau as a self-proclaimed chief, expressing relief at his death at the hands of police. On Wednesday afternoon, Eastern Cape police confirmed they had shot dead an alleged extortion racket kingpin, Mareke, who was killed in a shoot-out with police.

Two other men were also fatally wounded and a police officer is recovering in hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound in the gun battle. The deceased had got into a shooting with the police after they followed them back to the local police station after they had been stopped at a police roadblock.. In the statement by King Dalindyebo, he claimed that Mareke was never a traditional leader or a chief in the Mthatha West area.

Despite his self-proclamation, the Kingdom, along with state authorities, did not recognise Mareke’s claim to chieftaincy. Mareke’s activities, including extortion, murder, and dictatorship, were criminal and not reflective of the values or structure of the AbaThembu traditional leadership, said the king. “The Kingdom has noted the death of the self- proclaimed chief Sakhi ‘Mareke’ Tau. His death brings relief to those that have been tormented by his criminal act of extortion, murder and dictatorship.

“We hope that his death will send a clear message to the public that the rule of law should be respected at all times,” said King Dalindyebo. The king said they were urging the leadership of the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) to refrain from referring to him as a chief. “A chief is born, not elected. The Kingdom, together with State, have never endorsed his chieftaincy.

“The Kingdom does not understand why the media and Contralesa have authenticated this barbaric act,” said the king. In another statement from the House of AbaThembu, Prince Zanothando Mtirara, said the royal household was committed to combating criminal behaviour within the community. “All other criminal elements have been dealt with, and will continue to be dealt with by law enforcement agencies.