‘Remorseless and disrespectful’ man jailed for brutally stabbing his lover, disembowelling her

The Mogwase Regional Court has sentenced Joel Lempaletse Moatshe, 41, to life imprisonment for attempting to kill his girlfriend. He was sentenced to a further five years for assault and was declared unfit to possess a firearm, according to Henry Mamothame, North West regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

“Moatshe’s conviction emanates from an incident that occurred in the early hours of August 16, 2022, wherein he assaulted his 26-year-old girlfriend with open hands and fled afterwards. “Neighbours and other members of the community gathered after hearing her scream and went after the accused at his workplace, where they conducted a citizen’s arrest and handed him over to the authorities, and a case of assault was registered.” Joel Lempaletse Moatshe was sentenced to life in jail after he brutally attacked his lover, despite the existence of a protection order. Picture: NPA In court, Moatshe was granted bail, and a protection order was granted against him.

On October 12, 2023, Moatshe met his girlfriend while she was on her way to work. “He subsequently attacked her with a knife, stabbing her several times on her stomach, leaving it exposed, and also on her hand and back. “She screamed for help, and her colleagues came to her rescue, leading the accused to flee the scene. She was immediately rushed to a medical facility to receive medical attention,” according to Mamothame.

Moatshe was later re-arrested, and the court denied him bail. “He pleaded not guilty to all charges levelled against him,” said Mamothame. In aggravation of sentence, the State prosecutor, Sicelo Moselakgomo argued that the merits of the case are legislated for life imprisonment to be imposed, as Moatshe attempted to murder a woman he was in a relationship with.

“He further highlighted the trauma suffered by the victim during and post the ordeal,” said Mamothame. Magistrate Lebogang Raborife agreed with the State and remarked on the “remorseless posture” displayed by Moatshe. She further described him as being “disrespectful to the victim and the legal system”.