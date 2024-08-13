‘Report corrupt cops’: Police Minister Senzo Mchunu puts foot down, says SAPS recruitment may need review

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has condemned incidents where serving members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) have been implicated in corrupt activities, coupled with kidnappings, assault and extortion. IOL reported on Tuesday that four Joburg-based police officers attached to the Crime Intelligence Unit and two civilians have been arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (also known as the Hawks) for alleged corruption, extortion, kidnapping and assault.

A civilian, who allegedly acted alongside the four police officers accused of attacking and robbing a Joburg resident of R180,000, is apparently an employee of First National Bank (FNB). Mchunu said the incident is deeply concerning, as the accused police officers are members of the specialised Crime Intelligence Unit. Four police officers, an FNB employee and another civilian were arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. Picture: Supplied / Hawks “Let me be unequivocally clear: corruption within our police service will not be tolerated. The actions of these individuals are a betrayal of the public's trust and a violation of the very principles that the SAPS stands for - honour, integrity, and service. The worst thing is that these are members of the Crime Intelligence unit. We condemn their criminal activity in the strongest terms they deserve,” said Mchunu.

“Such conduct is not only criminal but deeply dishonourable. We will not allow any further erosion of confidence that the public has in law enforcement agencies. As a matter of urgency, internal disciplinary processes will be instituted against the police officers. “As the Minister of Police, I assure the public that we will continue to root out corruption wherever it may exist within our ranks. We remain committed to building a police service that is trusted by the people it serves, and we will not rest until justice is served,” said Mchunu. Four police officers, an FNB employee and another civilian were arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. File Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers The minister has commended the investigating officers who worked diligently on the case. He also saluted the Joburg man, the victim, who had the guts to report the police officers.

“I would also like to commend the affected member of the public who reported this matter. The fight against corruption is a shared responsibility, and we urge the public to continue reporting any suspicious or criminal activities, particularly those involving law enforcement officers,” said Mchunu. “This incident poses a challenge to us, to scrutinise the recruitment of police officers, since these officers are constables.” Four Joburg-based police officers were arrested for allegedly robbing a resident. File Picture: SAPS In the incident, the Hawks said the Joburg man was confronted by four police officers who attacked him at his home, accusing him of committing fraud, before robbing him.

Gauteng spokesperson for the Hawks, Captain Lloyd Ramovha said a case was registered at Honeydew police station in February, after it was reported on January 30. Constable Fhumulani Netsianda was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. Picture: Supplied / Hawks “A victim was approached by the police officers dressed in civilian clothes. They drove with him and parked outside Fairlands police station and informed him that they were investigating a case of fraud against him,” said Ramovha. The victim was taken to his house in Fourways, where he was assaulted.

The assailants took his phone and transferred R180,000 from his bank account into one of their bank accounts. Constable Wisani Ngobeni was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. Picture: Supplied / Hawks After the robbery ordeal, the assailants threatened the victim, before they dropped him off in Roodepoort. “Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani, 31, Ayanda Meya, 29, Fhumulani Netsianda, 31, and Wisani Ngobeni, 31, all constables attached to crime intelligence (unit) in Johannesburg were arrested over the weekend,” said Ramovha.

Constable Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. Picture: Supplied / Hawks “Two civilians, Ramiel Singh, 37, and Mphoto Cyril Sehoene, 28, handed themselves over to the Hawks investigators (on Monday) morning.” The six accused people appeared before the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Constable Ayanda Meya was arrested by the Hawks in Gauteng after a Joburg man was kidnapped, assaulted and robbed of R180,000. Picture: Supplied / Hawks They were granted R3,000 bail each.