Residence manager arrested for murder of WSU student, due in court

A 54-year-old residence manager who was arrested for the alleged shooting of Walter Sisulu University (WSU) student Sisonke Mbolekwa, is expected to appear in the Mthatha Magistrate's Court on Thursday after spending the Easter weekend behind bars. IOL News previously reported that Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Nobantu Gantana confirmed that the suspect was arrested in relation to the shooting incident, which occurred at the university last week.

The man has been charged with murder and attempted murder. "While this arrest is a critical step, the investigation remains active. No further details will be released at this time to preserve the integrity of the case. Updates will be provided as appropriate," Gantana said at that time. The arrest follows the death of Mbolekwa, who was fatally shot, allegedly by the residence manager, during a protest over deteriorating living conditions.

Three other students were injured in the same incident and were taken to the hospital. Students had reportedly stormed the on-campus residence where the manager lived with his family to confront him over poor living conditions, including cracked walls, damaged ceilings, and shattered tiles at university residences accredited by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). During the confrontation, students allegedly set the residence manager’s vehicle on fire.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation, led by retired Justice Chris Jafta and assisted by two advocates and an attorney, will be established to probe the events leading to the death of the Walter Sisulu University student during a protest over accommodation issues. The investigation will also examine any potential lapses by students or university structures in managing the situation, following violent protests that gripped the campus last week. The Student Representative Council (SRC) approached the Mthatha High Court to stop the eviction of students.

During proceedings, the university's lawyers argued that violence, including the burning of staff vehicles and destruction of property, escalated after April 15, and that evictions were necessary to prevent further unrest. Lawyers representing the students countered that it was unclear whether students were responsible for the violence, which they argued was triggered by the shooting incident. Judge Mbulelo Jolwana refused to grant the university’s eviction order, saying he could not risk students’ lives.

Instead, he ruled for an amicable solution, interdicting both the eviction of students and further damage to university property. “After long engagement, you understood that if students are to be evicted, it should be a last resort and they must be given a chance to conduct themselves properly, even as they demonstrate, in a manner that maintains the integrity of the institution,” Jolwana said. IOL