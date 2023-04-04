Residents stone cops, burn tyres during R400k drug bust in the Eastern Cape

Durban - Residents in the Gelvendale area in the Eastern Cape allegedly burnt tyres and threw stones at police during a drug raid in the area on Monday. The Provincial Anti-Gang Unit swooped on a home in Jameson Street after the police received information of alleged drug dealing in the area.

Armed with a search warrant, the National Intervention Unit, TRT and Public Order Police found a 43-year-old on the property and drugs with a street value of almost R400 000. Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said members found a large quantity of drugs and money. “During the search, four firearms and live ammunition were found inside the house.

“An additional four firearms were found in a tuckshop built in front of the house.” The drugs seized included 5 614 mandrax tablets, 57 small packets of tik, eight large packets of tik, 73 packets of cocaine and 43 Mylan alprazolam tablets. Police also seized an undisclosed amount of cash.

“During the search, residents in the vicinity became hostile, started throwing stones, burning tyres and rolled burning tyre at police,” said Kinana. An 18-year-old was also arrested and charged with malicious damage to property. The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has vowed to clean the Nelson Mandela Metro of drug pedlars and the proliferation of prohibited and deadly firearms circulating within the communities.