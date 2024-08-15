Review board overturns decision to parole to Marius van der Westhuizen who killed his three children

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has overturned a decision to grant parole to Marius van der Westhuizen.
The ex-policeman was sentenced to 24 years for the murder of his children; 16-year-old Bianca, five-year-old Marius and 21-month-old Antoinette.
The Weekend Argus previously reported that Van der Westhuizen, formerly of Brackenfell, was the acting station commander at Claremont police station in 2006 and killed his children after his wife, Charlotte, lied to him.
He appeared before the Parole Board and was granted parole, effective from July 31.
However, on Thursday, the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has overturned the decision.
In a statement, the Department of Correctional Services said this follows referral of the matter to the Review Board in terms of section 75(8) of the Correctional Services Act,
"The Parole Board decided to grant him parole, and he was due to be released after serving 13 years of his 24-year sentence," the department said.
DCS minister, Dr Pieter Groenewald, welcomed the revocation of Van der Westhuizen's parole.
"Reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue, but a moral imperative. Although victims of crime are allowed to participate in the parole process, financial exclusion is a deterring factor. We are committed to review and reform our parole system to protect the most vulnerable of our society," Groenewald said.
IOL News