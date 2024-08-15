Review board overturns decision to parole to Marius van der Westhuizen who killed his three children

The ex-policeman was sentenced to 24 years for the murder of his children; 16-year-old Bianca, five-year-old Marius and 21-month-old Antoinette.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has overturned a decision to grant parole to Marius van der Westhuizen.

The Weekend Argus previously reported that Van der Westhuizen, formerly of Brackenfell, was the acting station commander at Claremont police station in 2006 and killed his children after his wife, Charlotte, lied to him.

He appeared before the Parole Board and was granted parole, effective from July 31.

However, on Thursday, the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board has overturned the decision.