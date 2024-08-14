‘Reza will always be remembered for the joy and warmth he brought’: Greenside High School pays tribute to its drowned learner

Tributes have been streaming in for Reza Saloogee who drowned in the Vaal Dam on Sunday. The body of the 18-year-old was recovered at around 4pm on Tuesday.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) said Saloogee’s family had been on the scene when his body was pulled from the dam. Police divers spent close to nine hours a day searching for Saloogee. An inquest docket has been opened.

It is understood that the teenager had been with his family at the dam on Sunday for a fishing trip, when he went into the dam to retrieve some of his belongings that blew in following a gust of wind. Following his death, there has been a stream of tributes and condolences pouring in for his family. His funeral took place on Wednesday morning.

Saloogee was the head prefect at Greenside High School. The school in a tribute post on Facebook said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of our head boy, Reza Saloogee. Our hearts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time. Reza will always be remembered for the joy and warmth he brought to the Greenside High School community. May he rest in peace.”

Woodlands International College, in their tribute, said they were united in grief with Greenside High. “The Directors, staff, students and parents of Woodlands International College are united in grief with Greenside High School over the tragic passing of Head Boy, Reza Saloogee. “The College extends its deepest condolences to the Greenside High community.May his soul rest in peace.”