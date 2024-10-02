Rhino Poaching: Kruger Park field rangers sentenced for killing two rhino

Two former field rangers from Mpumalanga have been sentenced in the Skukuza Regional Court to direct imprisonment. Lucky Mkanzi, 30, and Nzima Joela Sihlangu, 32, were convicted on charges of three counts of conspiracy to commit an offence and the killing of two rhinos.

Both rangers were stationed at the Crocodile Bridge section of the Kruger National Park. The crimes took place between December 25 and December 30, 2018, during which time the two men were on day shift. The court heard concerns arose when their supervisor received information suggesting Mkanzi and Sihlangu may have been involved in the killing of rhinos.

This resulted in the supervisor requesting tracking records for the vehicle used by the duo during that period. The investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stationary at the location where two rhinos were found dead, providing key evidence linking the rangers to the poaching incident. State Prosecutor Lot Mgiba presented the testimonies of the supervisor and a tracking expert who confirmed the vehicle’s movements. The court further heard that Mkanzi and Sihlangu were not authorised to conduct night shifts without prior approval. Additionally, police officers testified about a raid on Sihlangu’s residence, where they discovered cash payments made for the sale of rhino horns.