Monday, October 9, 2023

Rifles, balaclavas and bullets found in Soweto hideout believed to belong to N12 CIT gang

Published 1h ago

Share

Police recovered two rifles and a cache of ammunition, believed to have belonged to a cash heist syndicate behind a recent robbery on the N12.

On Monday, national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said through tracing operations, police were led to a back room at a home in Mapetla, in Soweto.

"At the said identified address, police forced open a backroom, where they found and seized two rifles, including an AK47, magazines, and 71 rounds of ammunition. These rifles have been taken in for ballistics testing to determine their linkage to other CITs and associated robberies," Mathe said.

She added that police also found cash receipts for bank deposits, balaclavas, handcuffs, beanies, and protective shoes.

"Police investigations and the tracing of suspects believed to be a group of between 15 and 20 suspects continue. The units involved in this operation include the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), Organised Crime Investigations (OCI), and Gauteng Highway Patrol," Mathe said.

During the search and seize operation, balaclavas, handcuffs, beanies, protective shoes, as well as cash receipt slips of bank deposits were also seized. Picture: SAPS

On Saturday, a group of between 15 and 20 suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money during a cash-in-transit heist on the N12.

At the time, Mathe said four cash guards were injured and taken to hospital. One sustained gunshot wounds, while the others sustained injuries after the cash vehicle overturned before being bombed by the suspects.

A woman was also reported to have been hijacked and forced at gunpoint to drive the suspects towards Soweto. The men alighted from the vehicle near Diepkloof and ran towards other getaway vehicles.

