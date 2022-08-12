‘Rigid criminal’ serving 25 years slapped with 25 more years for R1 million heist committed 22 years ago

Pretoria - The Nelspruit Regional Court has added 25 years imprisonment to the jail term of “rigid criminal” David Thabo Dube, aged 49, who was already serving a life sentence. Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Dube was found guilty and sentenced Wednesday for a cash-in-transit armed robbery and two attempted murders.

“The sentence followed an incident which took place in the morning of April 17, 2000 at about 11.45am when the accused attacked a Coin armed van between Graskop and Bushbuckridge. It is alleged that on the day in question, a group of heavy armed tough criminals accosted the armed van, thundered it and managed to escape with closed to R1 million rand in cash,” said Sekgotodi. In 2022, the case was handed over to the Hawks’ Nelspruit-based serious organised crime investigation for further probe. “During the investigation the accused was linked through fingerprints with the crime scene. During profiling of the accused, it was established that he was serving 25 years imprisonment for another cash-in-transit heist which took place in October 2017 at Klerksdorp.

“The accused was requisitioned from prison on June 30, 2022 and he appeared before the Graskop Magistrate’s Court. He was remanded in custody until of Wednesday when he was added with extra 25 years imprisonment,” said Sekgotodi. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Zodwa Mokoena has saluted the “determination and dedication” of the investigating team and the prosecution team for Dube’s sentence, describing him as a “rigid criminal”. “As the Hawks, we shall leave no stone unturned (in fighting crime). We shall continue with the good relationship with the community to curb and uproot the thorns from the community,” she said.

