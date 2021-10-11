Rituals, murder, missing body parts, and rape haunt ZCC pastor accused of burying girlfriend in shallow grave

Pretoria – The Moretele Magistrates Court in North West has postponed the murder and rape case against 34-year-old Samuel John Noko, a pastor in the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) who is accused of killing his 29-year-old girlfriend. “Noko, who is said to be a Pastor in the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), was initially charged for murder and defeating the ends of justice. However, an additional charge of rape was added to the docket. He allegedly murdered Monni Monyeki (29) and buried her in a shallow grave near a river in Mathibestad,” said Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the North West.

Police reports reveal that Monyeki was reported missing by her aunt on 29 May, and at that time the, last person she was seen with was Noko, who was allegedly her boyfriend. “The two allegedly left together to perform some rituals, and shortly afterwards, Noko was spotted pushing Monyeki in a wheelbarrow after she had consumed a substance that made her dizzy. She allegedly disappeared after this incident,” said Mamothame. “Police investigations led them to Noko, who, on 12 June 2021, pointed them to a shallow grave where he had buried Monyeki. Upon her discovery, some of her body parts were missing.”

Mamothame said an additional charge of rape was added against Noko after the alleged molestation was reported to the police by a 14-year-old girl related to the deceased Monyeki. “The rape incident allegedly took place at the time when Monyeki was missing. Noko will remain in police custody until his next court appearance.” Noko will return to court on November 26.