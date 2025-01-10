Road Traffic Management Corporation warns public of fake traffic officer learnership ad on TikTok

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has notified the public that it is aware of a fake advertisement appearing on TikTok urging people to apply for a traffic officer learnership. The RTMC acknowledged that the advertisement in question is completely bogus and was not published by the organisation.

It stated it strongly opposes people who prey on members of the public by distributing misleading information and manipulating job seekers to get bribes or other personal benefit. "These unethical and criminal activities not only tarnish the image of genuine organisations but also cause financial and emotional harm to innocent members of our society. "We wish to emphasise that all RTMC job opportunities, including learnerships and internships, are advertised on the official RTMC website and on reputable publications. The corporation does not charge any fees or require any payments for applications or interviews," said the RMTC.

If you come across any questionable job advertisements or are approached with requests for money in return for employment, the RTMC said you should contact it to help battle this fraudulent conduct. "The RTMC continues to promote honesty, openness, and equal opportunity for all South Africans. The RTMC also condemns individuals who attempt to exploit the weaknesses of others." Members of the public are also asked to stay watchful and to check the veracity of any job-related information by visiting the RTMC's official platforms or contacting its offices directly using the contact information provided below:

Website: www.rtmc.co.za Email: [email protected] Phone: 0861 400 800