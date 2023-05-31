Robbed at the bank: Two people lose R150 000 while queuing to make deposits

Pretoria – Two people were accosted and robbed in Groblersdal, Limpopo, while they were in a queue to deposit money at a bank. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the incident happened on Tuesday, and the two robbery victims lost R150 000 which they were about to deposit.

“The provincial commissioner of South African Police Services in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe once more cautioned members of the community to refrain from being in possession of large amounts of cash following an armed robbery that occurred in Groblersdal policing precinct on Tuesday, at about 10am,” Ledwaba said. It is alleged that the victim departed from his residence, driving a Volkswagen Polo, intending to deposit a “substantial” amount of cash at a local bank outside Groblersdal Mall. Police in Limpopo are appealing to community members to avoid moving around with large sums of money, after two people were robbed in a bank queue. Picture: Reuters/Philimon Bulawayo “The victim called the person who was supposed to be the recipient of money, then advised him not to go to the first bank, instead (go to) another bank.

“The victim went to the said bank and upon arrival, found a large number of individuals waiting to be assisted and joined them,” Ledwaba said. “While waiting, an unknown African male approached the victim, who is a foreign national and tried to grab a black plastic bag containing the money.” Police said the man who was intending to deposit the money, attempted to fight off the assailant, but another attacker came and pointed at the victim with a firearm, while threatening to shoot him if he resists to hand over the bag loaded with money.

“The victim surrendered the bag and the duo immediately rushed to the victim’s fellow countryman who was also standing on the line, waiting to deposit, and robbed him of another bag containing the money,” Ledwaba said. “Afterwards, the suspects managed to vacate the premises and subsequently drove off in a white VW Polo motor vehicle with a Mpumalanga registration number without firing any shots.” Preliminary investigations indicate that the two foreign nationals were robbed of more than R150 000 in cash, which they were intending to deposit in the bank.

Police suspect that the victims might have been followed by the robbers. Meanwhile, the Limpopo police chief, Hadebe said there has been rampant robberiens in the province. “The province has been experiencing numerous incidents of armed robberies. I strongly would like to advise business people to rather use electronic transfer instead of having large amounts of money in their possession,” she said.