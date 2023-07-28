Robber charged with killing Flying Squad cop gets 143 years imprisonment

The Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape has sentenced 39-year-old Sibuso Mcuwo to a total of 143 years, which includes five life sentences plus 18 years, for murdering a police officer and committing a business robbery. Captain Yolisa Mgolodela, a SAPS regional spokesperson, confirmed Mcuwo was sentenced on Thursday, July 21, on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, and murder.

On July 21, 2019, Mcuwo and four other accomplices robbed a shop, with a police report indicating that an employee was on duty when an unknown individual posing as a customer rang the doorbell. Upon opening the door, four other individuals rushed in, with one pointing a firearm at the employee, ordering him to the kitchen floor. All employees present were held hostage and ordered to open the safe, from which the culprits stole cash.

According to a post on the community Facebook page Western Cape Watch, the robbery took place at Le Bon bakery on Rose Street, Central. One of the employees unnoticed by the suspects managed to contact the police, triggering a response from the flying squad. A shootout ensued between the criminals and the Gqeberha Flying Squad police, which resulted in the fatality of four perpetrators.

During the shootout, 31-year-old Constable Dwane Alistar Kemp of the SAPS Port Elizabeth Flying Squad sustained serious injuries to his upper body and later died in hospital. Mcuwo escaped on foot during the shootout and eluded police for five days until the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation apprehended him on January 27, 2019. He has remained in police custody since then.