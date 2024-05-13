Robber rushed to hospital after being shot by his accomplice during scuffle at crime scene

Police in Limpopo have arrested a man who was shot and injured by his accomplice during an armed robber at a shop in Polokwane. Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said during the robbery incident, a scuffle ensued between one of the robbers and the shop staff, and a shot went off.

“Reports indicate that a group of armed suspects entered the said store and pointed the complainant (shop staff) with a gun. The complainant was at the paypoint assisting customers,” said Ledwaba. The robbers apparently instructed everyone in the shop to lie down, while they demanded money. “In the process, one of the employees closed the steel door, and the suspect with a firearm approached him. They engaged in a fight. The two fought over a gun and seemingly a shot went off, hitting one of the suspects,” said Ledwaba.

An armed robber was accidentally shot by his accomplice during a robbery incident where money was stolen at a shop in Polokwane. File Picture: EMPD In the chaos, customers and three of the robbers fled the scene in all directions, leaving behind the injured suspect. However, before fleeing the scene, the assailants managed to rob the business of an undisclosed amount of money from the cash registers. “Police were notified about the incident, swiftly responded, and the injured suspect, who might be aged around 30, was arrested. He was rushed to hospital for medical attention under police guard,” said Ledwaba.

Police opened a case of business robbery and attempted murder. The arrested, injured suspect is set to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court. “Anyone with information regarding the remaining suspects should contact investigating officer, Warrant Officer Joseph Malebana on 072 492 9635, Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Ledwaba.

Last week, IOL reported that police in Polokwane activated a massive manhunt for two unknown men who committed an armed robbery at Savannah Mall. The robbery happened on Monday morning, according to Ledwaba. “It is reported that a 48-year-old male victim departed from Limpopo Cash and Carry supermarket with the objective to deposit a substantial amount of cash at Savannah Mall,” he said.