Robbers crash in Free State after murdering Mpumalanga farmer, assaulting his wife and stealing his car

Four suspects, aged between 16 and 19, have been arrested in less than two hours after they brutally murdered a 79-year-old farmer Theo Frederik Bekker. The farmer’s wife was also injured during the brutal attack where three firearms and a vehicle were stolen in Grootvlei, next to Balfour.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the attack happened on Sunday morning. “It is alleged that the deceased was attacked by four suspects outside his house. They allegedly forced him back to the house where they demanded money and firearms,” Mohlala narrated. “It is further reported that the suspects assaulted both victims, husband and wife. The deceased was injured with an unknown object on his face as a result he succumbed to his injuries.”

Bekker was certified dead on the scene by medical personnel. His injured wife was then taken to hospital for medical treatment. “The house was ransacked and the suspects managed to make off with an undisclosed amount of cash, a .22 pistol, a 38 special revolver, a shotgun and the couple's Renault Kwid,” according to Mohlala. Police were immediately informed after the assailants left the scene.

“It is reported that the stolen vehicle overturned in Villiers in the Free State Province, about 25 kilometres from where it was stolen,” said Mohlala. During the crash, all occupants of the stolen car managed to escape from the overturned Renault Kwid and they ran away from the scene. “A community member who witnessed the accident notified the Villiers SAPS who immediately launched a manhunt. All suspects were arrested shortly,” said Mohlala.

Two of the stolen firearms, a pistol and a revolver were found in their possession. The shotgun was allegedly left at the crash scene. “The four suspects will be charged for murder, assault with the intent to do grievous body harm and robbery. They are expected to appear in Balfour Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Tuesday),” said Mohlala. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has “strongly” condemned the farm attack.