Robbers crash Toyota Land Cruiser after brutally attacking Limpopo homeowner aged 67

Police in Phalaborwa have launched a manhunt for one of assailants who committed a house robbery, brutally attacked the homeowner before fleeing the scene in his Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle. One of the alleged robbers was arrested, and was in hospital after he was arrested in a joint operation by the police in Limpopo and the community policing forum.

“According to information, two suspects intruded into a house of a 67-year-old man and attacked him (on Wednesday). The victim was assaulted with unknown sharp instrument on the head and he was tied up with curtain ropes,” according to Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “They ransacked the house, robbed the owner of various items, and loaded them into a Toyota Land Cruiser belonging to the victim and drove off.” Police were notified and reacted swiftly, together with community policing forum (CPF) members.

Moments later, the stolen Land Cruiser was spotted in the area. “Upon noticing the police, the suspects drove at a high speed and a chase ensued. The suspects lost control of the vehicle at a road between Makhushaneng and Phalaborwa,” said Ledwaba. “One suspect managed to run away and another sustained serious injuries. He was arrested and rushed to local hospital under police guard.”

The arrested suspect later died in the hospital. Property stolen during the home invasion was recovered at the accident scene. Police also recovered three firearms – a revolver with serial number filed off, a Norinco pistol also without serial number, and 9mm Parabellum pistol. “The deceased suspect is known but not yet identified by his family,” said Ledwaba.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the law enforcement agents “for their decisiveness and quick response” which led to the arrest and recovery of stolen goods. "We really need this type of unity in the fight against crime,” she said. Police urged anyone with information that can assist the police to arrest of the remaining other suspect to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, or to visit the nearest police station or My SAPS App.

Last year, police at Ohrigstad, outside Burgersfort, launched a manhunt for five assailants who attacked a couple and an elderly woman on their farm in Limpopo. “It is alleged that the 68-year-old man was accosted by five armed suspects after he arrived on the farm. The suspects then forced the victim to the main house, and upon arrival, they tied him up, his wife aged 58 and the mother-in-law who is 80 years old,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said at the time. The assailants then demanded the safe keys while assaulting the three victims.