Robbers dressed in police uniforms carry out cash-in-transit heist in Durban

Armed robbers, some of whom were dressed in police uniforms, pounced on cash guards who were delivering money in Inanda on Wednesday morning. The incident took place on Curnick Ndlovu Highway just before lunch.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Inanda police are investigating a case of business robbery. “This follows an incident in which security guards were reportedly robbed by three armed suspects at a business premises. “The complainant alleged that he and his two colleagues were performing their duties when they were ambushed by armed suspects who robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money and a firearm.”

Ngcobo said no injuries were reported. According to information, two security guards had been delivering a substantial amount of cash that was intended for Sassa payouts when the armed men pounced. Two of the suspects were dressed in police uniforms.

It is alleged they fired several shots and made their getaway in a white Ford Ranger, taking bags of cash with them. In an unrelated incident less than a week ago, people helped themselves to money following a cash-in-transit heist in KwaMashu. Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa boss said four vehicles opened fire with high calibre rifles on a cash vehicle.