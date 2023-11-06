Robbers flee empty-handed after 71-year-old eatery owner tackles and disarms them

Vuwani police are investigating a case of attempted business robbery after the assailants fled from the scene and left a firearm behind when they were disarmed by the victim, Limpopo police said. Spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident happened at around 10pm on Thursday.

“Allegedly, the victim aged 71, was about to lock his café when two suspects entered as customers and suddenly pointed him with a firearm. They then demanded money,” said Mashaba. “In the process, the victim overpowered the two suspects and grabbed the firearm from one of them. They immediately fled the scene on foot.” Police in Limpopo have launched a manhunt for two men who attempted to rob an eatery in Vuwani, before they were disarmed and fled the scene. File Picture Police were notified of the incident, and a case of attempted business robbery was opened.

Mashaba said a manhunt for the suspects was underway. He urged anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or My SAPS App. Police investigations are continuing.

Last month, the Limpopo police arrested six people including a businessman from Gauteng in connection with the brutal murder of a 61-year-old man during a business robbery which occurred at Marapong. The murder happened at around 1am on October 16. Three vehicles were confiscated when police arrested six people following the brutal murder of a Limpopo based businessman who sells gas at Marapong. Picture: SAPS “The six suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were arrested on the same date, following an intelligence led operation comprising members of crime intelligence unit, task team, K-9 unit, detectives in collaboration with private security companies,” Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.