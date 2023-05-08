Robbers pretending to have a poisoned patient hold clinic security guard at gunpoint

Durban - Limpopo police are searching for three gunmen who stormed a clinic under the pretext of being patients. The incident took place at the Mogoboya Clinic in Maake on Saturday evening.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said a 45-year-old security officer was on duty when three men arrived at the clinic, under the pretext that they have brought a patient who had consumed poison. “It is further alleged that the security guard opened the gate for the suspects who entered the yard while pointing a firearm at him and instructed him to surrender his firearm.” The suspects fled the scene in a white Toyota bakkie without registration numbers.

Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has called upon the community to come forward with information that could help the police in apprehending the robbers. "Any valuable information provided to the police will be treated with confidentiality and respect,“ said General Hadebe. Anyone with information can contact Investigating Officer Captain Phokane at 082 319 9742, Crime Stop at 08600 10111, their nearest police station or My SAPSApp.

Last month, another Limpopo clinic was robbed. Police said four gunmen accosted a security officer, tied him with rope and robbed him of two cellphones. They then broke into the clinic and stole medicines, medical equipment, two tablets (personal computers) and a laptop.