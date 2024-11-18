Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, November 18, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Robbers steal vehicle and electronics during violent house invasion in Thohoyandou, police launch manhunt

Police are actively searching for two armed suspects who robbed a local municipality employee in Thohoyandou, stealing her car and valuables. File Picture: Tracey Adams / Independent Newspapers

Police are actively searching for two armed suspects who robbed a local municipality employee in Thohoyandou, stealing her car and valuables. File Picture: Tracey Adams / Independent Newspapers

Published 42m ago

Share

A massive manhunt has been launched for two armed male suspects who forcibly entered the home of a 43-year-old local municipality employee during a house invasion in Thohoyandou on Saturday, November 16.

According to the reports, the victim was confronted by the suspects at approximately 7.50pm in Ha-Budeli, Block B. The two armed men, allegedly speaking in Zulu, held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money.

"The suspects instructed the victim to give them money. The victim apparently gave them what she had but they demanded more cash and took her cellphone together with car keys of a white Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle," said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's white Toyota Fortuner, which contained a laptop and local traffic equipment. The victim was left locked inside one of the bedrooms.

The police have activated a full-scale search operation, urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.

“A manhunt for the two unknown male suspects is currently ongoing. Anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should urgently contact the nearest police station,” said Ledwaba.

The police investigation is continuing, and authorities are hopeful that the suspects will be arrested soon.

IOL

Related Topics:

crimecourtpolicearrestinvestigation criminalsapslimpopohome robberycrime and courtsinvestigationshome invasionmunicipalities