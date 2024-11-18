Robbers steal vehicle and electronics during violent house invasion in Thohoyandou, police launch manhunt

A massive manhunt has been launched for two armed male suspects who forcibly entered the home of a 43-year-old local municipality employee during a house invasion in Thohoyandou on Saturday, November 16. According to the reports, the victim was confronted by the suspects at approximately 7.50pm in Ha-Budeli, Block B. The two armed men, allegedly speaking in Zulu, held the victim at gunpoint and demanded money.

"The suspects instructed the victim to give them money. The victim apparently gave them what she had but they demanded more cash and took her cellphone together with car keys of a white Toyota Fortuner motor vehicle," said police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The suspects then fled the scene in the victim's white Toyota Fortuner, which contained a laptop and local traffic equipment. The victim was left locked inside one of the bedrooms. The police have activated a full-scale search operation, urging the public to come forward with any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects.