Robbery at guest house: Armed robbers flee the scene, leaving their injured accomplice writhing in pain

Police in Musina have launched a manhunt for people involved in a business robbery incident which occurred at a local guest house, where one of the residents was shot and injured. The robbery incident took place in Musina town, on Monday night, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“The (first) victim, who is a security guard, alleges that he was on duty at the guest house, when three suspects driving in a white Toyota Corolla approached him and pretended as customers looking for accommodation,” said Mashaba. The three men suddenly produced firearms and robbed the security guard of his cellphone. After that, one of the three men remained with the security guard while the other two proceeded to the rooms on the premises. A security guard at the guest house was robbed of his cellphone, before a shootout started and the robbers fled the scene, leaving their injured accomplice. File Picture “In the process, one security guard pressed a panic button, and other security officers responded. There was a shootout between the suspects and the security officers,” said Mashaba.

During the melee, one of the three intruders allegedly jumped from a double storey building, and he was critically injured. The other two robbers fled the scene in the Toyota Corolla. “Police received an alert about the shooting incident, and they arrived with emergency services. It was also found that one of the lodgers, 39, was shot and injured on his lower body,” said Mashaba.

The 39-year-old client, and the injured alleged robber were taken to the local hospital. The 34-year-old alleged robber was then arrested and is under police guard in hospital. One of three men who allegedly robbed a guest house was injured during a shootout, and left at the crime scene by his accomplices, before he was taken to hospital under police guard. File Picture: Matthews Baloyi Police in Limpopo have opened a case of business robbery for further investigation.