Robbery suspect injured in gunbattle with police at Diepkloof hostels

A suspected robber was shot and wounded during a shootout with police at the Diepkloof hostel, south of Johannesburg. Gauteng police said seven men were arrested following a business robbery that took place on Wednesday at a cellphone shop in Westonaria.

"It is reported that the suspects robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of money and cellphones. The police were notified of the crime and immediately followed up on information which led them to Diepkloof hostels where a shootout between the police and the suspects ensued," said Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi. One of the men was injured during the shooting and the police managed to arrest six others. "Three firearms, explosives, two vehicles used in the commission of a crime and two large bags containing the stolen cellphones were recovered.

"All arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges of business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms. Police investigation continues," Nevhuhulwi said. In a separate incident, Nevhuhulwi said the police recovered four unlicensed firearms in two different incidents. Nevhuhulwi said on Tuesday night, detectives in Hillbrow followed up on information about a man in possession of unlicensed firearms.