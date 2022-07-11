Robbery suspect shot and killed by accomplice

Pretoria - A robbery suspect was shot and killed by his accomplice while they were trying to rob a resident in Nomakanjane area, Ikamvelihle in the Eastern Cape, police said on Monday. Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened on Sunday at about 8.30pm.

Beetge said a 34-year-old man was walking home when he was approached by two armed men. “Fearing that they were going to rob him, he attempted to flee from them. They chased him, and after hitting him in the face with a firearm, he fled into a nearby shack. “One of the suspects went into the shack after him, while the other opened fire on the shack from the outside. One of the alleged robbers was shot and killed.

“The suspect outside, realising that he shot and killed him, then grabbed his accomplice’s firearm and fled from the scene,” Beetge said. Beetge said the victim, who fled from the suspects was uninjured, but had a small wound on his face which he sustained when he was whipped with a pistol. “A murder docket was opened and being investigated by SAPS Ikamvelihle.

