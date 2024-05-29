Robbing the cops: Money stolen at Ekurhuleni Metro Police’s licensing centre during break-in

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen at the KwaThema licence renewal drive-through centre in Ekurhuleni, during a break-in at the government premises. Spokesperson for the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa said the break-in is believed to have happened over the weekend, but was only discovered when staff reported for duty.

“On Monday at 8am, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s licence division members who reported for duty noticed that the official building was ransacked and an undisclosed amount of cash was missing, (including) the safe which was mounted securely on the wall,” said Thepa. “As the staff members entered the municipal premises, they could pick up that the place was robbed, and the EMPD’s security and loss control unit, and the South African Police Service (SAPS) members were summoned. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s licence division at KwaThema. Picture: EMPD “Preliminary investigations revealed that that the break-in could have occurred between Saturday and Sunday nights, since there were reports of power failure within the vicinity,” she said.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s licence division at KwaThema. Picture: EMPD Thepa added that investigations into the business robbery were under way, and arrests of the perpetrators was imminent. An undisclosed amount of money was stolen from the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s licence division at KwaThema. Picture: EMPD Earlier this month, IOL reported that the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department had started beefing up security measures across municipal facilities in the wake of a robbery at one of their depots. At the time, the City of Ekurhuleni strongly condemn the attack and robbery of two security guards stationed at the Germiston depot in the early hours of a Sunday morning.

City spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said that according to the information at their disposal, the guards were on duty when a group of seven armed men accosted them and demanded cash and other valuables. The men then robbed them of their cellphones and cash before tying one guard up and forcing the other to take them to the offices in search for more cash, with no luck. Dlamini said the criminals then left the facility with the security guards’ cellphones, cash and two stolen tyres, and thankfully no injuries were reported.