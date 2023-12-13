Robbing the dead: Mastermind in theft of R3 million deceased benefits gets suspended sentence and house arrest

A former clerk with the Department of Education in Mpumalanga, Nomthandazo Delsie Khoza was found guilty and sentenced by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, said it arrested Khoza, 37, on charges of fraud, theft and money laundering.

In 2021, IOL reported that Khoza was among six people, including two Bushbuckridge education officials, who were arrested for fraud amounting to over R3 million in Mpumalanga. At the time, Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Khoza was arrested alongside co-accused Error Mosibudi Makutu, 45, Patrick Ngobeni, 40, Themba Confidence Khoza, 42, Musa Brandon Mathebula, 43, and Portia Khoza, 44. Nomthandazo Delsie Khoza, aged 37, was found guilty and sentenced by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Mpumalanga. Picture: Hawks They were charges with 117 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

This week, Sekgotodi said between May 2019 and November 2020, Khoza, who was the main accused person in this case, was employed as an accounting clerk at the Department of Education in Bushbuckridge, Bohlabela Region. “She was responsible for payments of ex-employees and deceased beneficiaries. Beneficiaries submitted claims for their monies, but nothing was received, and official complaints were lodged. The matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation,” said Sekgotodi. “Investigation revealed that Khoza colluded with one of her colleagues. They created fraudulent beneficiaries of the late employees, channelled payments to themselves and their own relatives’ personal bank accounts.

“The value of money stolen from beneficiaries amounts to R3,010,475,” according to the Hawks. Nomthandazo Delsie Khoza, aged 37, was found guilty and sentenced by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Mpumalanga. File Picture After the investigation was finalised, a warrant of arrest was authorised and executed in January 2021. Khoza was subsequently released on bail, and she appeared in court on several occasions until she was sentenced on Monday.

“Counts one to 37 were taken together for purpose of sentence. She was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment, which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of fraud or a competent verdict on a charge of fraud which is committed during the period of suspension,” said Sekgotodi. “In terms of Section 276(1)(h) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977, the accused was sentenced to 36 months correctional supervision, subject to the following conditions: house arrest/house detention.” Sekgotodi explained that Khoza was placed under 24-hour house arrest for the full duration of the correctional supervision.

“On count 38, of money laundering, the accused was sentenced to six years imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that the victim is compensated in terms of Section 300 of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. “The accused is ordered to compensate the department at an amount of R3,000 per month with effect from February 1, 2024 until the full amount of R180,000 (is paid),” said Sekgotodi. Nomthandazo Delsie Khoza, aged 37, was found guilty and sentenced by the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Mpumalanga. File Picture “An order for the Asset Forfeiture Unit is that Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) must pay her pension benefits into the Civil Asset Recovery Account.”

Sekgotodi said cases against Khoza’s co-accused were concluded before courts. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has welcomed the sentencing of Khoza. “This type of conviction is appreciated and sends a clear message. Public confidence is restored through sentences such as this,” he said.