Romance scam mastermind? Accused appears in court for alleged fraud and money laundering

Caroline Diana Sserufusa, 37, and her company appeared on Wednesday before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Klerksdorp, North West, on charges of fraud and money laundering. Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Warrant Officer Amogelang Malwetse said that in June 2023, a 47-year-old woman, the case’s complainant, allegedly met and dated a Nigerian man named Chris.

After a few weeks of dating, the man allegedly persuaded her to retire from job, claim her pension savings, and give them to him. “The victim allegedly complied, and in July 2023, she received a pension pay-out of R634,169, which she informed Chris about,” Malwetse said. “Reports indicate that Chris went to the victims house in Jouberton township and asked for her banking app login details, which he used to transfer an amount of R610,000 into the account unknown to the complainant and that was the last time she saw him.”

The incident was sent to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit in Klerksdorp for further investigation. An inquiry discovered that the funds were transferred to a business account named TNH Collection and General Trading (Pty) LTD, whose sole director is Caroline Diana Sserufusa. On Monday, October 7, 2024, Sserufusa was detained in Johannesburg. She appeared in court and was granted R8,000 bail. Her case has been postponed until October 25, 2024, to allow for legal representation.